Photos: Pretty Mike now drinks from feeding bottles - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, is a popular socialite and club owner who was in the news recently after getting arrested by the police for putting girls on a leash.

Following the controversy, the Lagos big boy was released after signing an undertaken never to put girls on a leash.

Pretty Mike defended himself by saying he put girls on a leash to advocate for women who were being taken advantage of in the society.

However, the controversial club owner seems to have found a new hobby.

He now goes about with different baby feeding bottles to drink with.

See photos below:

