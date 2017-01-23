 Photos: Pretty Mike now drinks from feeding bottles - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Photos: Pretty Mike now drinks from feeding bottles

Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, is a popular socialite and club owner who was in the news recently after getting arrested by the police for putting girls on a leash.

Following the controversy, the Lagos big boy was released after signing an undertaken never to put girls on a leash.

Pretty Mike defended himself by saying he put girls on a leash to advocate for women who were being taken advantage of in the society.

However, the controversial club owner seems to have found a new hobby.

He now goes about with different baby feeding bottles to drink with.

See photos below:

Leave a comment

Victoria

Victoria is a graduate of mass communication, a great lover of Books and Music.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar