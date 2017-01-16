Police Arrest Fake Lawyer Who Has Won Cases At Supreme Court - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The police in kwara state have arrested and arraigned a man, Peter Itopa Adogun, before an Ilorin Magistrate court for certificate and identity theft.

The accused, according to the First Information Report, has been practicing as a lawyer in Ilorin and its environs since 2007 with the name ‘Barrister I.T David.’

The suspect was picked up and investigates, following a petition written to the police on behalf of the Ilorin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association by its legal adviser, Oyetunji Ojuokaiye.

According to the prosecutor, Nasir Yusuf, ‘The suspect jumped police administrative bail after being arrested while appearing before an Area Court in Ilorin. He was, however, rearrested on the roof top of his house on January 7.

The FIR reads, it was discovered that the accused had falsely taken the credentials of one Inufin David Taiwo, an Abuja-based lawyer, under the guise of helping him to secure job in an oil company, only to come to Ilorin and start practicing as a lawyer with the photocopies.

Investigation howverm showed he did not undertake any law programme in any institution. “It was revealed that the suspect has practiced as a legal practitioner and appeared in several matters at all levels of Nigerian courts, up to the Supreme Court, winning cases in the process.

The report further read, “Found in his possession at the point of arrest included complete legal practitioner’s robe, legal books, complimentary cards, copies of legal processes filed in several courts and other incriminating items relating to his fraudulent legal practice.

“The owner of the certificate, who claimed to know the suspect, said that Adogun was a client at the office where he observed the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps.” He further stated that he gave him copies of his credentials to help him secure employment.

The suspect has been remanded in Mandala Medium Prison with his case adjourned till February 1.

