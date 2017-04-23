Black Lives Matter: Girl Puts Slain Trayvon Martin's Face On Prom Gown (Photos) - The Herald Nigeria

A Florida teen caught the internet by surprise leading to her photos going viral after she opted to put the face of a black victim of police brutality, Trayvon Martin on her prom dress.

The 17-year-old Florida teen, Milan Morris went all in with the design of her prom gown which featured the slain black teen’s face in black and white prints.

Milan Morris took to her social media page on Instagram to share photos from her prom and wrote: “Yes I’m Black. Yes I’m 17. Yes GOD is using me to convey a message that’s bigger than me.”

The dress was made by a West Palm Beach based designer, Torrence, who also works in Miami and Atlanta.

Morris, speaking on the designer who bought the concept to life, Torrence, told Essence.com, “He was the mastermind behind this whole thing honestly.”

She added: “Torrence’s message is a huge issue in America today.”

Torrence who disclosed that he wanted to make a dress inspired by Black Lives Matter revealed that the dress took four days to make.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment