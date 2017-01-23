Police confirm attack on Kaduna community

The Police in Kaduna on Sunday confirmed that unknown gunmen attacked Zankan village, a Fulani settlement in Kaura Local Government of the state.

Spokesman of the command, ASP Aliyu Usman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the incident occurred at about 8.30 p.m. on Saturday.

He said that one person was killed and five others injured in the attack.

“The dead and the injured persons have been taken to the nearest medical centre in Ganawuri town, Plateau State,” Usman said.

He, however, said that investigation into the incident had commenced.

“We are trailing the suspects behind the attack, but so far, no arrest has been made.

“We are, however, optimistic that the additional police operatives deployed in the area will fish out the culprits very soon,” he said.

The spokesman reiterated the commitment of the command to secure citizens and property in the state, saying “we will not allow lawlessness to thrive.”

He appealed to the public to always assist security agencies in the state with useful information to enable them to take proactive measures. (NAN)

