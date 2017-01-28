Police need adequate funding for effective policing

A retired Police Officer, Mr Azogor Nkanu-Anari, has called on the Federal Government to improve funding of Nigeria Police to achieve effective policing of the country.

Nkanu-Anari, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) On Saturday in Awka.

The retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Commander SARS in Nnewi, Anambra, said that adequate funding of the police would enhance its operational logistics to achieve a crime-free society.

Nkanu-Anari, who retired after 35 years of service in the force on Jan. 1, urged the Police Service Commission to re-visit the Act of vigorous liability seen as offence against discipline.

He described the Act “as witch haunting against senior police officers to be punished for an offence committed in their absence’’.

He urged Nigerians to support the Nigeria police efforts in crime fighting, saying that it should be a collective responsibility.

“Remember that fighting crime is a collective responsibility. You are to contribute your own for a better society,’’ Nkanu-Anari.

He also appealed to the serving officers and men to be more committed to their duties to be able to enjoy the accrued benefits.

“You must give the police a good image while on duty for the public to appreciate your peculiar nature of your work,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment