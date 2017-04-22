Police Place N10 million Bounty On Notorious Criminal, Ghana - The Herald Nigeria

The Nigerian Police has in its war against notorious criminals placed a N10 million bounty on notorious killer, Ghana, born Terwase Akwaza.

The wanted criminal has been linked to the death of over 17 people in Zaki Ibiam area of Benue State.

He was reported to have killed another 50 persons in a other locations and to have destroyed goods worth millions of Naira.

The Nigerian Police in the official statement released signed by its Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh O. Moshood said: “The Nigeria Police Force hereby declared Terwase Akwaza aka Ghana wanted as follows:

ISSUED BY THE AUTHORITY OF THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE WANTED PERSON

Terwase Akwaza aka Ghana.

WANTED BY THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE

The above named person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force. A warrant of arrest has been duly obtained from Court of competent jurisdiction for his arrest.

2. The said Terwase Akwaza aka Ghana is wanted for merciless killings of seventeen (17) innocent persons and wanton destruction of properties worth millions of naira by arson, at Zaki Biam on 20th March 2017 and for killings in cold blood of about fifty (50) people in other locations in Benue State. He is culpable for other capital offences such as Kidnapping, Armed robbery, Culpable Homicide, Mischief by Fire and Criminal Conspiracy. Further investigation revealed that he is also responsible for killing of Mr. Deneen Igbana (late) the Special Adviser on Security to the Executive Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom.

3. He is dark in complexion, tall, stout in built and has no tribal mark on his face.

4. Terwase Akwaza aka Ghana is a dangerous suspect, and an indigene of Gbise in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State. He speaks Tiv, Idoma and Pigin English Languages fluently.

5. If seen, please report to the nearest Police Station or call 08033040358, 08035925554, 08036363531, 08033129778 or SMS 08057000003.

A handsome reward awaits any person(s) with information that leads to his arrest. The Benue State Government has placed Ten Million naira (₦10,000,000) reward for anyone with useful information that can lead to his arrest.”

