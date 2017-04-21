 Power stations release 3,767Wh/hour of electricity – Report

Power generating stations comprising hydro and gas-fired plants in Nigeria released an average of 3,767MW/hour of power on April 19, according to the the Nigerian Electricity Supply.

A daily report on its website, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, however, indicated that the power sector lost an estimated N929 million on April 19 due to constraints to the power stations.

According to the report, gas constraint for the stations stand at 1,747MW, while the reported line constraint iss 57.9MW and the water management constraints for the stations iss 0MW.

The report further stated that high frequency constraint was 130MW

 

 

It revealed that the total constraint for the day was in the loss of 1,934MW .

On power sector reform activities for the day, it indicated that Olorunsogo, NIPP, Omotosho I and II and Gbarain all restored their turbines to functionality due to declining gas constraints.

The report noted that Afam VI, a gas-fired power plant, sent out 405 MWh, highest among the others, followed by Okpai, a gas plant with 344MWh, while Odukpani an NIPP power plant generated 316 MWh.

The report indicated that the three hydro stations: Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro, separately sent out 344, 342 and 184 MWh of electricity.

The report, however, showed there was an increase of 55MWh of the power sent out by the stations as against the 3,712MWh sent out on April 18.(NAN)

