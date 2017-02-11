Pregnant Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe Addresses Alleged Paternity Scandal - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe who some days ago released some photos on her social media page to announce her pregnancy has been robed in a paternity scandal.

The young actress was rumored to be carrying a child not fathered by her husband, Charles Billion,

In reaction to the rumors that have been making rounds about her especially since news of her pregnancy hit the internet, the actress in a telephone conversation with Saturday Beats said: “What people say about me on social media is not my business. Everybody is entitled to their opinion. I know my husband and I know the father of my child, so everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

“Maybe if they know who is responsible for the baby, they can come up with the person but in my home, we are all fine. We know who is responsible for the baby; we know the father and the mother.

“Also, my close friends are in the know as well. It is up to them to say whatever they want to say. I don’t think I should reply such idle talks because it is not affecting my happiness in any way.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment