President Buhari's Rumoured Death And The Search For Another Dora Akunyili - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Remember Dora and the role she played as Nigeria’s Information and Communication Minister when the Kitchen cabinet of late President Umaru Musa Yaradua decided to hide from Nigerians, the death of their President? She was the only Federal Executive Council Member who damned all the consequences to break the news to Nigerians that their President was dead.

The Big question is; Who in President Mohammadu Buhari’s cabinet can be bold enough to at least tell Nigerians, the true state of their President? Am afraid, Nobody! Is it Lai Muhammed whose second name is ‘Lies’, Is it Amaechi who will rather prefer to use the opportunity to recoup all the monies he spent in the 2015 presidential elections, is it Fayemi and Fashola who would have by now, known that, the death of Buhari will signal the death of their political career in Southwest and Nigeria as a whole and will rather prefer to keep mute until when the bubble finally bursts? Hmm, kpong.

The truth is, the current FEC headed by President Buhari lacks a Dora Akunyili, it lacks a honest and patriotic minister that can say, Enough is Enough and tell us the whole truth surrounding Mr President’s death rumours. Nigerians are eager to know, if their President is alive or not, if he is, a two minutes CNN or BBC interview is not too much for them to ask for, if he is dead as rumoured, they still deserve the right to know because they care for their President.

What the Government doesn’t know is that, the more the death rumours of Mr President is shrouded in secrecy, the more they give Nigerians the room to continue to nurse doubt of his well-being.

Just yesterday, pictures of the President with Senator Daisy Danjuma and Senator Ibikunle Amosun ,Executive Governor of Ogun State flooded the Social Media apparently to re-echo the fact that he is hale hearty. But if recent revelations about those pictures are anything to go by, then it is very clear that, there is something the Government is not telling us.

I may be critical of the policies and programmes of President Mohammadu Buhari but wishing that he dies, has never crossed my mind. Why should I when I am not his creator! All the Nigeria people are requesting for, is to save the country from the unnecessary apprehension that is building up on a daily basis by talking to them through a genuine media platform.

One thing Lai Muhammed, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu and a whole lot of others must know is that death is a compulsory road every human being must pass through, whether big or small, rich or poor, President or not, it respects no man. The Holy Bible too stated it very clearly in the book of Ecclesiastics Chapter 3 Verse 2, “To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the Heaven. A time to born and a time to die…”

God bless and keep my President anywhere he is.

