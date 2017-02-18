Recession: Benue Speaker advises tertiary institutions to look inward

Mr Terkimbi Ikyange, Speaker, Benue House of Assembly, has advised the managements of state-owned tertiary institutions to “look inwards” in their search for funds to tackle their challenges.

“There isn’t enough money for your very numerous needs, so you must think outside the box for funds,” Ikyange said in Makurdi on Friday, when heads of the tertiary schools visited him.

He, however, promised that the House would pay special attention to the institutions in the allocation of scarce resources “especially since you are building future generations”.

Earlier, Dr. Tyotom Keghku, Rector, Akawe College of Advanced and Professional Studies, who led the team, had listed their challenges to include shortage of staff, poor infrastructure, backlog of accreditation and remittance of 25 percent internally generated revenue to the state’s coffers.

He said that students were also finding it difficult to pay school fees because of the current hardship.

Keghku appealed to the Assembly to assist in tackling the challenges. (NAN)

