Ronaldo Uses Filling To Make His Penis Look Bigger - Ex Girlfriend - The Herald Nigeria

A model has said Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo uses filling to make his penis look bigger in photo shoots. Elisa De Panicis made the revelation while she was being interviewed on a television show.

Ronaldo was said to have met the Italian model during a holiday in Ibiza after the Euro 2016. She explained that she had exchanged numbers with him and they had become friends.

“I got his number and I sent him a message. We had fun and we had a good friendship,” she said, “but not anything special.”

“Ronaldo uses filling to make his penis look bigger,” De Panicis revealed in a surprisingly candid admission.

The stunning blonde also claimed that she and Cristiano recently dated, to Italian news outlet, Novella 2000, according to the site. Elisa reportedly met Cristiano aboard a lavish boat, during a party in Ibiza.

Photos from the bash made their way around the internet, where Cristiano was surrounded by a slew of sexy women. Elisa claimed she was one of those women, and that she and the athlete were very friendly.

While the date of their alleged romance was not disclosed, it had to have been after May 2016. On May 28 of last year, Cristiano and his Real Madrid team won the Champions League. After their big victory, the team was said to have been granted extra time off before their soccer duties continued.

