Saraki, Others In National Assembly Are Robbers - Obasanjo - The Herald Nigeria

A former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has accused the members of the Nigerian National Assembly of robbery.

The former president made the allegation on Thursday while speaking at an event which held in Ibadan stating that the bogus earnings of the Senators potrayed them as a “bunch of unarmed robbers.”

Obasanjo at the public presentation of a book authored by Prof. Mark Nwagwu, titled, “I am Kagara, I Weave the Sands of Sahara,” said Nigeria is spending all its revenue in paying political heads in the country.

He added: “The way we are going about spending all our revenue to pay overheads, we will not develop. And we will have ourselves to blame. Ninety per cent of revenue is used to pay overheads, allowances, salaries and not much is left for capital development.

“In a situation like that, we have to rethink. It is even worse for the National Assembly. They will abuse me again but I will never stop talking about them. They are a bunch of unarmed robbers.

“They are one of the highest paid in the world where we have 75% of our people living in abject poverty. They will abuse me tomorrow and if they don’t, maybe they are sleeping. The behaviour and character of the National Assembly should be condemned and roundly condemned.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment