Yacht Love: Selena Gomez Spotted With The Weeknd Despite Girl Code Violation Beef - The Herald Nigeria

Selena Gomez has ignored all beef and attention she sparked after being spotted in a massive PDA with singer, The Weeknd who was her friend’s sister, Gigi Hadid’s ex-boyfriend.

Following the earlier release of the Justin Bieber’s ex and ‘Starboy’ singer’s kissing photos, Wendy Williams had slammed the duo calling Selena Gomez one of the worst artistes and shading The Weekend over his new album.

However, the couple don’t seem to mind the attention as they were spotted in another massive PDA on an expensive yacht.

TMZ reported that renting the yacht costs about $85,000 and the lovers were seen on it kissing ahead of The Weeknd’s birthday which isn’t until February 16.

Selena Gomez is reported to have selected a $30,000 birthday bash for the star at the Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood to celebrate his day.

Guest list for the event includes A$AP Rocky, French Montana, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Travis Scott, Migos, Quavo, and Bryson Tiller.

