Senator Shehu Sani Comes Under Fire For Not Sponsoring Boy Whose Eyes Were Gouged Out - The Herald Nigeria

A social media user has taken to his page on Facebook to call out Senator Shehu Sani for not honoring his earlier promise to sponsor the 4-year-old boy identified as Sadiq Abubakar Isa whose eyes were gouged out by ritualists in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The social media user identified as Muktar Garba Maigamo took to his Facebook page to write an open letter addressed to the senator.

The message reads;

Dear Senator Shehu Sani,

When the eyes of this hapless boy were gouged last year, you quickly rushed to the hospital and made a pledge that you will foot the medical bills of the boy and you will sponsor him to abroad (after you heard that Elrufai sent delegation to go and assist the boy)

There are many people who were willing to assist the boy, but when they heard that you had taken the responsibility of further treatment abroad they all backed up.

Now its one year since you made that promise yet you refuse to fulfill. You played politics with the boy’s affliction just to score a cheap political point against El-Rufai and now you left they boy and his parents in pain.

I wonder why you will so self-centered and heartless about the boy’s affliction.

Therefore this’s not a request but a moral duty to #settleyourobligation

