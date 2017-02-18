Sheriff: PDP ministers forum set up committee - The Herald Nigeria

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Former Ministers Forum has set up a committee to study the Port Harcourt Court of Appeal’s Judgment which affirmed Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff as National Chairman of the party.

The former minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki, disclosed this to newsmen after the forum met on Friday in Abuja.

Turaki said that the forum was shocked with the verdict of the Port Harcourt Court of Appeal.

“We the former ministers’ forum has set up a committee to obtain a copy of that judgment, study same and advise us on what possible option that can be taken against same.

“We have also resolved that we will lease with other stakeholders within the party. We will discuss with the governors forum, National Assembly Caucus of PDP, the Board of Trustees and the National Caretaker committee.

“We will very soon convene a more wider and enhance meeting of all PDP former ministers to consider the report of the committee that we set up to study judgment and advise us,’’ he said.

Turaki said that the forum would be taking it position at the enhanced meeting based on more inform position through consultation with all members and other stakeholders of the party.

The former minister said that while the forum awaits the committee report, it believed that the judgment must be appealed at the Supreme Court.

“By information at our disposal we feel that the judgment was given wrongly.

“Moreso, our position is given for the fact that it was a split judgment and so we believe that the party will and must appeal against the judgement for now until we hold a larger meeting of the forum.’’

Turaki therefore appealed to all PDP members to remain calm and understand that the judgment was politics.

“Since this is politics, members of any political party will not be denied the right of electing the person they want to govern them as political party.

“Certainly this should not be different and cannot be different with PDP.

“We call on all members to remain calm even as different organ of the party is working to solve the problem we have found ourselves.’’

He said that the party leadership would do everything possible through consultation to boost the courage and restore the confidence of PDP members.

Turaki said that the party’s leadership by God’s grace would lead them to a convention that would elect credible leaders for PDP.

He also expressed confidence that PDP would get over its leadership tussle as it was not new to it.

The Appeal Court, which sat in Port Harcourt, in the judgment, also nullified the PDP National Convention held in the Rivers capital in 2016 and the National Caretaker Committee of the party constituted at the convention.

Two out of the three-member Appeal Court, Justice B.G. Sanga and Justice A. Gumel, in the judgment said the Port Harcourt convention was an abuse of court process.

Delivering the lead judgment, Sanga said that PDP did not follow the provisions of Article 47(3) of its Constitution in the removal of the Sheriff-led National Working Committee.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment