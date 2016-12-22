 SHOCKING: Famished Nigerian soldiers in refugee-like stampede for water, hold supply chopper hostage - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Soldiers in the front line of the war against Boko Haram are passing through unbelievable, and arguably unnecessary hardships, according to new information coming to the fore.

A video sent exclusively to The Herald shows Nigerian troops belonging to ‘Operation Rescue Finale’ stationed near Sambisa forest rushing, scrambling and fighting to drink water that was delivered by an Army supply helicopter.

The chaotic scene tells a harrowing tale of the ordeal Nigerian soldiers are facing even as they aid their countrymen to wage the war against terror.

A source who shared the video said, “President Buhari needs to know what our soldiers are going through. The (Army) High command are just lying to Nigerians and deceiving the President.”

According to the source, contrary to earlier reports of the soldiers going without food and water for 24 hours, some soldiers reportedly went 72 hours without any refreshment.

 

 

 

