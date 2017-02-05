"Shut Up And Go Home," Andre Ayew To Ghana Team-mates After AFCON Defeat - The Herald Nigeria

Andrey Ayew has reportedly slammed his Ghana team-mate following their loss and elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations by Cameroon on Thursday.

The West Ham and Ghana Striker whose side lost two goals down in the Semi-final clash to usher them out of the competition was reported to have told his team mate to hut up and head home after the defeat suffered in the hands of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Ayew after the tournament’s game said: “We have to be honest, Cameroon deserved the victory today, we didn’t do what we had to do.

He continued: “We are very disappointed, but there’s not much to say. We just need to shut up, go home, and prepare for the next two years.”

The Semi-Final loss to Cameroon marks the 35th year in a row since Ghana won a title.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment