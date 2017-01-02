 Stephanie Coker Releases More Photos From Her Wedding - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Stephanie Coker Releases More Photos From Her Wedding

Media personality, Stephanie Coker who got married over the weekend took to her social media page to share more photos from the joyous event.

Recall that the media personality’s wedding was well attended by celebrities including Tiwa Savage, Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun, Ehiz, Toke Makinwa and others.

However, Tiwa Savage’s photo with her husband, TeeBillz at the event sparked major reactions in the media as it marked the first time the couple were seen together after the major online drama.

