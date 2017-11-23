Techno Oil takes cooking gas campaign to Lagos church

Techno Oil Ltd. has presented 50 pieces of 6kg gas stoves to indigent parishioners at St. Phillip & James Catholic Church in Lekki, Lagos.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the Sales Manager of the LPG Division of Techno Oil Group, Mr Eugene Osimiri, said the gesture was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the company.

“This gesture is aimed at empowering indigent women in the church towards switching from cooking with kerosene, firewood and charcoal to a reliable and cleaner fuel,’’ Osimiri said in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He warned women on the danger and health hazards associated with kerosene, firewood and charcoal when used for cooking.

Osimiri advised the parishioners not to look back in embracing LPG, saying that LPG should be made the preferred fuel of choice among the populace.

He recalled that Techno Oil had carried out similar initiatives in the past among market women in Oyingbo, Surulere, Eredo, Ibeju-Lekki and Epe, near Lagos.

The manager assured that the company would continue to be at the forefront of initiatives to secure the environment and save lives as well as in empowering the hapless segment of the society.

Osimiri lauded the LPG Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as the Lagos State Government for partnering with Techno Oil over the years in the effort to popularise LPG.

He recalled that the partnership with the Lagos State Government dated back to 2013, when the government launched the Clean and Green Environment Campaign.

Speaking on behalf of the parishioners, Mrs Bose Uwadia, described the gas stoves donation as a welcome development.

She thanked Techno Oil for taking steps to empower women and making them to embrace safer and cleaner method of cooking.

Techno Oil, which is currently building the largest LPG cylinder manufacturing plant in West Africa in Lagos, has been playing a leading role in popularising LPG adoption in Nigeria.

