Terry G, Malivelihood And Fans At War Over Fake Rolex Watch - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Terry G was called out on social media over his Rolex watch which fans called a fake.

The singer had taken to his social media page on Instagram to flaunt the new timepiece, but met with a shocker at the reaction of his fans to the timepiece.

A fan however sent the photo of the timepiece to luxury designer, Malivelihood, whose reply further sparked major reactions as he had called the watch a 110% fake.

In reaction to the drama, Terry G returned to his social media page to slam his haters stating that fake or not, his hard-earned money bought it.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment