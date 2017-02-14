Terry G, Malivelihood And Fans At War Over Fake Rolex Watch - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Terry G was called out on social media over his Rolex watch which fans called a fake.
The singer had taken to his social media page on Instagram to flaunt the new timepiece, but met with a shocker at the reaction of his fans to the timepiece.
A fan however sent the photo of the timepiece to luxury designer, Malivelihood, whose reply further sparked major reactions as he had called the watch a 110% fake.
In reaction to the drama, Terry G returned to his social media page to slam his haters stating that fake or not, his hard-earned money bought it.