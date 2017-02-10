Tiwa Savage Flies Nigeria's Flag At Essence Black Women In Music Event - The Herald Nigeria

Tiwa Savage has been flying the Nigerian flag high in recent times after signing with Jay-Z’s Roc nation record label.
The first lady of the Mavin crew was at the Essence Black women in music event where she performed.
She looked stunning in a lovely outfit by Youseff Akbar and shoes by Ade Samuels. She also had a quick change before going on stage to perform.
You can watch her video on the red carpet below.
She also seems to have had fun on stage releasing two more videos on her Instagram showing her performance.
Check out her lovely outfit.