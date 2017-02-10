 Tiwa Savage Flies Nigeria's Flag At Essence Black Women In Music Event - The Herald Nigeria

Tiwa Savage has been flying the Nigerian flag high in recent times after signing with Jay-Z’s Roc nation record label.

The first lady of the Mavin crew was at the Essence Black women in music event where she performed.

She looked stunning in a lovely outfit by Youseff Akbar and shoes by Ade Samuels. She also had a quick change before going on stage to perform.

You can watch her video on the red carpet below. 

 

A video posted by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on

She also seems to have had fun on stage releasing two more videos on her Instagram showing her performance.

 

So much fun 😍😍😍

A video posted by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on

 

Great Night

A video posted by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on

Check out her lovely outfit.

 

 

 

 

