Tiwa Savage Flies Nigeria's Flag At Essence Black Women In Music Event - The Herald Nigeria

Tiwa Savage has been flying the Nigerian flag high in recent times after signing with Jay-Z’s Roc nation record label.

The first lady of the Mavin crew was at the Essence Black women in music event where she performed.

She looked stunning in a lovely outfit by Youseff Akbar and shoes by Ade Samuels. She also had a quick change before going on stage to perform.

You can watch her video on the red carpet below.

A video posted by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:15am PST

She also seems to have had fun on stage releasing two more videos on her Instagram showing her performance.

So much fun 😍😍😍 A video posted by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:40am PST

Great Night A video posted by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:56am PST

Check out her lovely outfit.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment