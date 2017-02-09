Toke Makinwa Further Defies Ex-Husband, Maje Ayida's Legal Threat - The Herald Nigeria

OAP and vlogger, Toke Makinwa is paying no mind at all to the law suit slammed oon her by her ex-husband nd fitness instructor, Maje Ayida.

Recall that news broke some days ago that the OAP’s ex-husband had hire some British lawyers to sue the media personality over the false claims contained in her book, ‘On Becoming’.

The media personality who was in Ghana at the time the news broke has however moved on with her tour as she went on to Kenya as part of her ‘On Becoming’ book sales/ African international tour.

Toke Makinwa’s Ghana event was however a success as she had celebrities including Jackie Appiah, Ama Abebrese, Victoria Lebene, Ahuofe Patri, and Vanessa Gyan in attendance at her event.

See photos below:

