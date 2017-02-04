"Trump Is A B*tch"- Eminem Takes On Trump In Diss Track - The Herald Nigeria

Eminem, one of the greatest rappers of his age has taken on American President Donald Trump in a new diss track.

The song, No Favours, was done by Rapper Big Sean featuring Eminem and Slim Shady in normal fashion brought his A-game spewing rhymes with surgical precision.

His jibe at the President was also strongly worded stating that Trump is a b*tch. His exact words were, ‘I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando. Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a b*tch! I’ll make his whole brand go under.’

You should give the track a listen, you can listen below.

