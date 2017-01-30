Trump: I will not allow killing of Christians to continue - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

US President Donald Trump says he will not allow the killing of Christians in the Middle East to continue.

Trump tweeted this on Sunday.

“Christians in the Middle-East have been

executed in large numbers. We cannot allow

this horror to continue!” he tweeted.

Last week, he signed an executive order imposing a ban on citizens from seven predominately Muslim countries – Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Iraq, Iran, Syria and Somalia.

His action has sparked off a wide protest across the USA amongst liberal Americans.

Minority Christians have been victims of attacks in Syria and Iraq by the Islamic State since its insurgency started.

But Christians in Egypt and Pakistan have also been reportedly targeted by extremists.

Trump’s tweet was retweeted more that 25,000 times and liked by over 88,000 users in less than four hours.

