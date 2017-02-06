TuFace Idibia Issues Statement On Alleged DSS Arrest - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, TuFace Idibia has addressed rumors concerning his alleged arrest by men of the Nigerian DSS.

A social media user had claimed that the artiste was threatened and arrested by men of the Department of Security Services hence his decision to pull out of the planned nationwide protest.

In reaction to the claim, the music icon took to his social media page to write:

“Thanks for the concern guys. I’m fine and free. Reports about DSS arrest are not true. We are still compiling your response for the leadership. State your opinion on social media with the hashtag #IStandWithNigeria. Peace! One luv!!”

