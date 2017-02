Beyoncé’s nine-minute performance at Sunday’s 2017 Grammy Awards was among the most ambitious and logistically complex live segments the Grammys, or any other awards show, has attempted, LA Times reports.

And no wonder, we were all transported to another place.

Twitter blew up in a hundred to millions of tweets typifying the awestruck audience that witnessed Beyonce’s performance of the track ‘love drought’ and ‘sandcastles’ from her Lemonade album.

See some reactions below;

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment