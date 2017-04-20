Two Air Peace Aircraft Involved In An Accident At Lagos Airport - The Herald Nigeria

Two aircraft belonging to Air Peace Limited was reported to have collided in the early hours of today, Thursday, April, 20 at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The collision between the two aircraft occurred while one of them was trying to maneuver its way out at the apron wing of the local terminal.

The accident occurred barely 48 hours after smoke engulfed an Aero Contractors aircraft which was attempting to make a landing at the Lagos Airport.

Speaking regarding the accident, the spokesman for Air Peace, Mr. Chris Iwarah confirmed the incident adding that precautionary decisions had since been taken by the airline.

He said: “We confirm that at about 6.15am today, the winglet of our B737 aircraft with registration mark 5N-BQR, which was being towed within the very limited space at the ramp of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos to position for departure, had a partial contact with the stabiliser of another of our B737 aircraft with registration mark 5N-BQP.”

He added: “Although the points of contact of the two aircraft were only slightly impacted, we took the cautious decision to declare them unserviceable to enable proper investigation of the incident, checks and repair by our Engineering and Maintenance Department in line with our high safety standards.

“There were no passengers on the two aircraft involved in the incident. We have also revised our flight schedule to cater to our esteemed guests on the 14 sectors the two aircraft were scheduled to service today.

“At the moment, everything is working according to plan and our engineers have already begun repair of the aircraft.”

