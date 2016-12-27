Ubi Franklin Posts Cryptic Message After Wife's Social Media Move - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin has posted a cryptic message on his social media page which has given voice to the rumours concerning his separation from his wife, Lilian Esoro.

Recall that Lilian Esoro took to her page on social media to delete Ubi Franklin’s name from her account earlier in the day.

In reaction to the move, Ubi Franklin took to his page to post a photo of himself and his son, Jayden with a suggestive caption.

He posted the photo below with the caption:

❤🙏 My Reality Love you Forever @jaydenubifranklin #weddingoff with My son, with you I haven’t Lost ✌ Serving You some All white.

