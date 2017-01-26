Usain Bolt Stripped of Olympic Gold Medal - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Usain Bolt is no longer a triple-triple Olympic gold medalist. Bolt and the Jamaican team have been stripped of their 4×100-meter relay gold medal from the Beijing Games in 2008 because one runner, Nesta Carter, was found guilty of a doping violation, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

According to reports,the sprinter was stripped of his title after one of his Jamaican 4x100m team-mates with whom he won gold at the 2008 Games, tested positive for a banned substance.

The world’s greatest track-and-field star can no longer lay claim to the title of “triple-triple” Olympic champion after Nesta Carter was caught out in the reanalysis of urine and blood samples from the Beijing Games.

Carter, the sixth fastest 100m runner of all time, ran the opening leg of the Olympic final eight years ago as Jamaica stormed to victory in a world-record 37.10sec, helping Bolt to a clean sweep of sprint titles as he burst onto the global stage at his first Games.

However, news emerged last summer that Carter was on a list of 31 athletes who failed a retest of their doping samples, which took place using the latest scientific techniques in order to weed out drug-cheats ahead of Rio 2016.

The Jamaican did not compete in Rio and has been fighting to clear his name, but the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday confirmed his sample had tested positive for the prohibited substance, methylhexaneamine.

All four members of the Jamaican relay team – which also included Michael Frater and Asafa Powell – have now been stripped of their medals, ruining Bolt’s perfect Olympic record of 100m, 200m and 4x100m triumphs.

Leave a comment