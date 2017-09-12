For a long time now, rumors have been circulating that Adekunle Gold and Simi are in love but the duo have not made the relationship official, but there’s a refreshing video straight from the horse’s mouth to quench your curiosity.

At the official launch of X3M singer, Simi‘s debut album “Simisola” held recently, Hip TV caught up with her mother and Adekunle Gold‘s mother as they both explained how their kids ventured into music and the challenges.

According to the Adekunle Gold’s mother, Simi is Cool, Caring, Diligent, Amazing and Hardworking girl

Also Adekunle Gold’s mother spoke about Simi’s personality and the relationship between both singers.

Watch for yourself.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment