Video: Nigerian Lady Claims She's Slept With 2788 Men, Excluding Women - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian lady identified as Oluchi has put the internet in frenzy following a shocking claim she made in a video which surfaced online.

The Nigerian lady who shocked Nigerians confessed in a video which surfaced online that she has slept with a total of 2788 men excluding the number of women she’s had sexual congress with.

The video which has now gone viral has attracted a lot of attention from internet users as Oluchi in the video was captured saying: “I Am A Love Peddler, Ashawo..Its okay, that’s what I am.”

Watch video below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment