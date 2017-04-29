 Video: Watch Mercy Aigbe in 2013 Deny She Was Beat Up By Her Husband - The Herald Nigeria

Video: Watch Mercy Aigbe in 2013 Deny She Was Beat Up By Her Husband

Following the alleged separation between Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry and her man, Lanre Gentry after he allegedly put her in the hospital after a recent round of domestic abuse, video of the actress denying domestic violence accusations made against her man has surfaced online.

The video from 2013 surfaced after the Nollywood actress’ photos in which she sports a swollen face and bloody tissue papers to clot blood surfaced online.

Reports also indicate that the actress’ marriage allegedly crashed after her man was romantically linked with one Opemititi also known as Queen Stunner, a lady alleged to be like a younger sister to the actress.

Other online report disclosed that the actress who was admitted at an unknown medical facility has since moved out of her matrimonial home.

Watch the video Mercy Aigbe made in 2013 debunking the domestic violence allegation.

