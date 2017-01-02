Wenger Includes Giroud's Scorpion Goal Among His Best Five In Arsenal - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has included Olivier Giroud’s ‘scorpion’ goal in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace as one of “the top five” strikes of his 21-year reign.

Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp goals are among Wenger’s favourites but he said, “this will be the Giroud goal”.

He added: “Technically it’s not impossible but you must have that reflex. The cross didn’t come ideally and Olivier did something special.”

French forward Giroud said his strike owed much to “maximum luck”.

A swift counter-attack ended with Giroud flicking an Alexis Sanchez cross from behind him over his shoulder and into the goal, via the crossbar, with his left heel.

The goal broke the deadlock as Arsenal moved into the top three with a comfortable home win.

