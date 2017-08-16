What Buhari Did To Officials Who Disrespected Osinbajo - Garba Shehu - The Herald Nigeria

The Senior Special Assistant to the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has revealed that the president trusts the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo with the affairs of the country.

While speaking on Channels TV, the president’s aide revealed that Buhari turned officials back from London after they went to him for advise on national matter.

Shehu further said during the interview: “It is not true that ministers are going to the United Kingdom and are reporting to the President.

“I am aware that a senior official had gone to President Buhari in the UK with some documents to treat and the President said ‘no, I won’t. The man responsible for the country is in Abuja, go back to him.’

“Anybody who says their loyalty will remain with the President who appointed them does not understand the country’s constitution.

“Once the President has transferred power, if you are the Inspector – General of Police and the Acting President says ‘go and do ABC,’ you are fined if you don’t do it. So, nobody will joke with his job.”

The president’s aide further said: “That is to show you that this is a law and order President.

“If it is a President that wants power for his own sake, he could probably have been giving directives from there.

“But he said ‘no, I can’t give directives. I have handed over to the Acting President.”

