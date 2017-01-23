Why Buhari doesn't use Aso Villa clinic - Presidency - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the departure of the president, Muhammadu Buhari from Nigeria to UK on a 10-day short medical vacation, the presidency has disclosed that it is not sure if the president uses the clinic in the Aso Villa.

Speaking on the issue which has raised several brows and caused mass hysteria especially within the online community owing to the fact that the president’s latest trip makes his third short vacation in a space of one year, Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity said: “I can’t say because when the president is at home, I have never seen him fall sick.”

Speaking on a program aired on Channels Television, Sunday Politics, the media aide to the president said: “But he has a personal physician who attends to him. But I would not be able to say categorically whether he uses the Aso Rock facility or not.”

Speaking on the president’s health status which has been a major source of concern for Nigerians, Femi Adesina added: “The true state of the president’s health is that he is not ill. I have been in touch with the president and the people around him today, just as I was yesterday.

“The president is fine, and don’t forget, the statement we issued said he was going on holiday and during that holiday, he would do medical checkups.

“Holiday first, medical checkup, second, but some people want to turn it the other way round by saying medical checkup first, no it is a holiday… He is 74, even if you are not 74, you need to check your health. So, let’s not use the word ill because the president is not ill.

“You have what is called medical history where you consult people who are used to you, and your health. Before he became president, he was using those people, so it stands to reason that the same people continue to attend to him.”

