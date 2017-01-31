Wife Makes Shocking Move To Stop Husband From Cheating - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A married Kenyan woman has in a bid to save her husband and marriage from the clutches of desperate women posted a public advertisment with her husband’s name branding him hers.

The woman whose actions has raised a lot of brows within the Kenyan community posted an advertisement on a Kenyan newspaper with her husband’s photograph and phone number.

The Kenyan woman who was identified as Wanjiru Kamami posted the advert which reads: “This is to inform the general public that the person whose photograph appears above is the husband to Wanjiru Kamami (Shiro) since 1982, (sic) therefore if you see him getting lied to with school girls or young women at the market, tell him to go home or call my number 0751993571.”

See copy of the advert as published by the Kenyan newspaper below:

