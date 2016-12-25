 I Wish You Good luck In China - Mikel Tells Oscar - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

I Wish You Good luck In China – Mikel Tells Oscar

Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel has paid tribute to his team mate, Oscar following the Brazilian’s transfer to China.

The 25-year-old’s move to Shanghai SIPG was confirmed on Friday, ending his four-year stint at Stamford Bridge for a fee of around £60 million.

The Brazil midfielder would leave Stamford Bridge when the transfer window opens at the start of January, 12 months after compatriot and former Blues team-mate Ramires, joined Jiangsu Suning.

Oscar arrived in London in 2012 and went on to win the English Premier League, Europa League and League Cup, during his four and a half year stay.

The 25 year old, has featured just 11 times since Antonio Conte was appointed, but the Blues manager said this month, he was sad to be losing a player who scored 38 goals in 203 appearances.

Mikel, who could also leave in January, won the Premier League and the Europa League alongside Oscar at Chelsea. Oscar

And the Nigeria international has wished his former team-mate good luck ahead of his move to Asia. Mikel,

Meanwhile, Mikel is wanted by a host of European clubs ahead of the January transfer window, while his contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season.

