"I Wish I Raped Her," Ex-Footballer, Adam Johnson Brags To Prison Inmates - The Herald Nigeria

Footballer, Adam Johnson who is in jail for sexually molesting a young schoolgirl was reportedly caught bragging to his fellow inmates stating that he wished he had raped the young girl.

The 29-year-old ex-England star who is serving a jail term of six years for engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl was caught on video making the shocking claim.

Johnson in the video was reported to have said: “I wish I f***ing did for six year.”

The former footballer further in the video made breast gestures about the girl.

According to reports, the latest video has put his hopes of release in jeopardy.

Recall that the former Sunderland FC star was sent to prison for grooming, kissing and touching a 15-year-old girl.

Sun News reported: “But in a shocking video recorded behind bars by cons, defiant Johnson blamed his celebrity Premier League status for landing him in jail — and dismissed his crimes as “f*** all”.

Asked by inmates what would have happened if he was “Joe Public”, he said:

“I would have got a caution at the police station. They might not even have charged.”

The shock six-minute film, believed to have been filmed in the laundry room at HMP Moorland sparked an immediate investigation by prison chiefs.

Prisoner: “How long you got, six years int ya?”

Johnson: “Yeah.”

Prisoner: “And you never even f***ed the bird?”

Johnson (laughing): “I didn’t even get my c**k out.”

Prisoner: “It’s not like you f***ing raped her or owt like that?”

Johnson (laughing): “No, I wish I f***ing did for six year.”

Johnson, who has a two-year-old daughter with his ex Stacey Flounders, then told how his victim used to wait for him with her “t**s out” when he played for Sunderland.”

