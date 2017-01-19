Yahya Jammeh's Presidency Is Officially Over - President-elect, Adama Barrow Talks Tough - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Gambian president-elect, Adama Barrow has declared the reign of the incumbent president, Yahya Jammeh who lost in the last election to him over.

Adama Barrow made the declaration in reaction to the extension of Jammeh’s tenure in office by the Gambia’s parliament.

Recall that Gambia has been thrown into a major political crisis following the decision by Yahya Jammeh to remain in position after he lost the recently concluded presidential election to Adama Barrow.

In reaction to the extra three months extension of tenure granted to Yahya Jammeh by Gambia’s parliament, Adama Barrow has insisted that his inauguration into office will hold today according to original schedule.

Adama Barrow said: “My dearest Gambians — the presidency of Yahya Jammeh is officially over. The new era of Gambia is here at last. I would like to inform you that the Inauguration Ceremony is going to take place at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment