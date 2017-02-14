Yakubu Aiyegbeni Makes Move For English Side, Coventry City - The Herald Nigeria

Super Eagles player, Yakubu Aiyegbeni has made his way back ino England after signing a new deal with English side, Coventry City.

The Nigerian player who played for Turkish league side, Kayserispor for a short time was announced to have made a transfer to the English League side via the English club’s website.

The club’s coach, Russell Slade said: “We’re pleased to have secured the signing of Yakubu, who brings vast experience and a terrific goal record.

“His professional career speaks for itself, having scored consistently at the highest level of English football, and will act as a superb role model for the younger players.

“He is astute on the ball, has clear quality and presence, and we’ll continue to work on his match fitness as we prepare for the final 16 games of this season.”

The Nigerian player who has over 130 goals to his name during his English league play with Blackburn Rovers, Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and Everton is expected to help shoot the team to the top of the league table.

