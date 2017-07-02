 Yungsix And Former Sponsor Fight Dirty On Social Media - The Herald Nigeria

Yungsix And Former Sponsor Fight Dirty On Social Media

Nigerian rapper, Yungsix who recently advised men to make more money than their women can spend has been drawn into an online battle with a former sponsor, Tfame.

The fracas started when Yungsix who recently called men who tag women as money lovers ‘broke’ called his former sponsor out on his page tagging him ‘tfake’ as against his name, Tfame.

In reply, Tfame took to his social media page to call the rapper out tagging him “an empty fool who can’t pay his bills.”

Read the war of words between both parties below:

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

