100 members planning to leave Macron’s party before big day

Some 100 members of French President Emmanuel Macron’s 18-month-old centrist party plan to renounce the group just before an important convention, public broadcaster Franceinfo reported on Tuesday.

The members calling themselves the “100 Democrats” cited a lack of democracy in Macron’s La Republique en Marche (The Republic on the Move, LREM) as their reason for the mass exit planned for Friday, one day before the party’s first meeting is scheduled in Lyon.

According to Franceinfo, among other gripes, the members said no primary election for all party members was planned and votes for those members who don’t hold office are handed out on a random basis.

Franceinfo did not publish a list naming the 100 members, but it said the majority of them are rank-and-file members, community politicians and local party officials.

LREM estimates that it has more than 380,000 members.

French government spokesman Christophe Castaner, a former Socialist Party lawmaker, is expected to be voted in as leader of the party on Saturday by a council.

However, he did not face an opponent for the position.

Marcon founded LREM in early 2016, selling it as a political movement that broke away from traditional party structures and did not orient itself to either the right or left.

Report says it is now up to the party to establish itself after an energetic campaign and success in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

