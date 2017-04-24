VIDEO: 101 year-old Indian Woman Wins Gold in 100 Sprint At World Masters Games - The Herald Nigeria

The most popular medal at the World Masters Games has gone to the oldest competitor – 101-year-old Indian sprinter Man Kaur.

She was heartily cheered when a gold medal was draped around her neck after winning her one-woman 100m race at the Waitakere’s Trusts Arena athletics stadium on Monday.

Man Kaur sporting her special number, 10001 crossed the line in 1min 14.58sec almost 1min 4sec short of the women’s world record for the distance to bag her 17th gold medal in her late-blooming athletic career.

Dubbed the “miracle from Chandigarh” by New Zealand media, she arrived in Auckland to much fanfare a week ago and has been embraced by the city’s Indian community.

The World Masters Games crowds will be seeing a lot more of Man Kaur yet.

She will also take part in the 200m, shot put and javelin this week.

See the video below,

