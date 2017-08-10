 1,353 Lagos State pilgrims arrive Saudi Arabia for hajj-Amirul Hajj

1,353 Lagos State pilgrims arrive Saudi Arabia for hajj-Amirul Hajj

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, says 1,353 pilgrims from the state have been transported to Saudi Arabia for the 2017 hajj.

Dr AbdulHakeem Abdul-Lateef, the Commissioner for Home Affairs and the Amirul Hajj, via a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos by Jamiu Dosunmu, the board’s spokesperson, said they were transported in four flights.

“As at today, 1, 353 pilgrims from Lagos State have touched down in Saudi Arabia for the hajj exercise, and we have done everything to ensure their comfort,” he said.
He described the organisation and conduct of Nigerian pilgrims as “impressive.”

“Organisation and conduct of Nigerian pilgrims during visits to the prophet’s mosque and other important sites has been a source of admiration to pilgrims from other continents.

 

 

“I will emphasise to our pilgrims that they should be wary of luggage they hold for unknown persons and they should not be found in possession of banned substances.
“Drugs could be hidden in onions, dry red chilies, cans and other unsuspecting items,” he warned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,400 pilgrims from Lagos State are expected to perform the 2017 hajj. (NAN)
KAE/OSA/OU

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar