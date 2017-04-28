19 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos

Nineteen ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

NPA explained that the ships were discharging buck wheat, petrol, empty containers, general cargo, yellow maize, containers, aviation fuel, gypsum, soya beans and frozen fish.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 33 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are also expected to arrive in Lagos ports between April 28 and May 19.

NPA said that the expected ships would bring base oil, general cargo, containers, bulk gas, frozen fish, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar, bulk corn and petrol.

NAN reports that 33 ships were expected on April 24; 37 on April 25; 35 on April 26 and 34 ships on April 27.

Eight ships had earlier arrived at the ports with bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel, ethanol and petrol. (NAN)

