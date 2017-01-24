2017 AFCON: Senegal reach quarter-finals despite 2-2 draw against Algeria

Algeria on Monday crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations at the group stage after failing to win a single game in Gabon.

Th Fennecs of Algeria were held to a 2-2 draw by Group B winners, Terranga Lions of Senegal in a match they had to win to have any chance of avoiding an embarrassing early exit.

Islam Slimani scored both their goals, a two-yard volley and a scuffed effort that wrong-footed Algeria’s goalkeeper.

But Senegal twice equalised, with Papakouly Diop and then Moussa Sow both firing in efforts from the edge of the area.

Algeria went into the tournament as one of the favourites for the trophy but left with their reputation damaged by three under par performances.

After being held to a shock draw by Zimbabwe in their opener and then beaten by neighbours Tunisia, who booked their quarter-finals with a 4-2 win over Zimbabwe on Monday also, Algeria have had a tournament not to forget.

Their misery was compounded at the last group game by the fact they were held by Senegal’s second-string side, which featured 10 changes from their last game.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse had taken the opportunity to rest his first-choice players given the Teranga Lions had already won the group ahead of their final fixture.

And Cisse will be pleased by the resilience of his reserves who fought back to hold their own against a full-strength Algeria and ensure Senegal ended the group stage unbeaten.

Algeria might have signed off with a win but Slimani missed a chance to grab his hat-trick and a modicum of consolation when he shot wide.

Senegal will play Cameroon in the quarter-finals on Saturday. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment