27 ships laden with petroleum products, food items, to arrive Lagos

Twenty-seven ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos from Jan. 19 to Jan. 28 down.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said in its publication – Shipping Position – on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six of the expected ships would berth with petrol, kerosene and aviation fuel.

NPA said that the remaining 21 contained buck wheat, general cargoes, base oil, frozen fish, empty container, bulk salt, bulk soya bean, ethanol, bulk pet coke, bulk gypsum and containers.

It said that seven ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, frozen fish, general cargo, aviation fuel, base oil and petrol.

NPA said that 15 other ships were at the ports discharging empty containers, bulk wheat, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, aviation fuel, containers and petrol. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment