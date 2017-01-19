 27 ships laden with petroleum products, food items, to arrive Lagos

27 ships laden with petroleum products, food items, to arrive Lagos

Twenty-seven ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos from Jan. 19 to Jan. 28 down.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said in its publication – Shipping Position – on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six of the expected ships would berth with petrol, kerosene and aviation fuel.

NPA said that the remaining 21 contained buck wheat, general cargoes, base oil, frozen fish, empty container, bulk salt, bulk soya bean, ethanol, bulk pet coke, bulk gypsum and containers.

 

 

It said that seven ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, frozen fish, general cargo, aviation fuel, base oil and petrol.

NPA said that 15 other ships were at the ports discharging empty containers, bulk wheat, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, aviation fuel, containers and petrol. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar