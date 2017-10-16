According to reports, about 29 individuals have lost their lives following a deadly attack that was launched by gunmen in Plateau state.

According to Channels TV, the attack took place on Monday, October 16, in Nkyie Dongwro village which is located in Miango district of Bassa local government area of the state.

The attack was launched even after the state government declared a curfew.

The state government has since vowed to deal with the perpetrators of violent attacks and any persons giving them refuge.

“Government is, therefore, pleading with all residents of these areas of conflicts in Bassa and the surrounding border villages to volunteer useful information that will lead to the apprehension of all the criminals behind this sudden resurgence of terror.”

Vanguard reported that Sunday Abdu, the president of Irigwe Development Association blamed soldiers for the attack saying they were the ones that asked the people to hide in a classroom only for them to be abandoned.

“What happened was an annihilation of our people, innocent people killed that way in their cold blood; they just wiped them out. The soldiers ushered the people into a class block after an attack in the village. They later ran away and left them to be massacred by the assailants.”

“The mass burial is about taking place now; if they did not run away, those people wouldn’t have been killed. How can you have security, Military of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would run away and leave the citizens, how and why? That is to tell you that we don’t have security, it is a simple as that.”

“27 people have been confirmed killed but someone told us that two more bodies have been discovered but I have not confirmed that yet.”

According to naij.com, a witness, Benjamin Aruku, narrated the tragic event via a telephone interview. He stated: “We are suspecting Fulanis to have carried out the attack on our village (Ancha) because about a month ago, Fulanis living within this location accused our village (Ancha) of killing and beheading a Fulani boy.”

“They invited police, some persons were arrested in connection with the killing of the said Fulani boy. We thought the issue was over but we were taken by surprise last night with this attack.”

