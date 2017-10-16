3 NDLEA officials killed by unknown gunmen in Kogi State

Three (3) out of the six (6) officers of the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), were killed by unknown gunmen while on their duty post around Federal College of Education (FCE) Okene by 8:30pm.

The officers who were murdered were identified as Onwumere Nicholas, Peter Ebun and Abraham Musa.

Their deaths has been confirmed by the State’s commandant of the agency, Idris Bello.

Idris also disclosed that NDLEA will be working with other security agency in the state, to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous act.

Seinde

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON