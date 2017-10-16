Three (3) out of the six (6) officers of the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), were killed by unknown gunmen while on their duty post around Federal College of Education (FCE) Okene by 8:30pm.

The officers who were murdered were identified as Onwumere Nicholas, Peter Ebun and Abraham Musa.

Their deaths has been confirmed by the State’s commandant of the agency, Idris Bello.

Idris also disclosed that NDLEA will be working with other security agency in the state, to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous act.

