32 ships laden with petroleum products, food items to arrive Lagos ports

Eighteen ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive in Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from April 20 to May 15.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) disclosed this in its publication, Shipping Position, released in Lagos on Thursday.

According to NPA, the ships are carrying bulk wheat, crude palmlein, diesel, base oil, frozen fish, petrol, bulk corn, soda ash, ethanol, empty containers and containers laden with goods.

It said that seven ships had arrived at the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, general cargo, aviation fuel and petrol.

 

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 17 other ships are already at the ports discharging empty containers, bulk wheat, frozen fish, maize, soya beans, bulk fertiliser, fish, containers and petrol. (NAN)
